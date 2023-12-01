Hollard Life, the youngest of the insurance group, Hollard Ghana, has snagged the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana’s (CIMG) Marketing-Oriented Insurance Company (Life Category) of the year, 2022 at the just ended 34th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

According to the citation, Hollard Life was recognised for its dedication to customer-centric strategies and marketing excellence.

“The year under review saw you introducing some wonderfully crafted and customer-resonating products that sat well with your target market. The introduction of the internal mechanism to ensure the building of a well-motivated staff, grilled to handle customer pain points seamlessly, together with your CSR initiatives, which remain peerless and matchless, and more are the strong pillars that identified you as the CIMG Marketing- Oriented Company of the Year”, the citation read.

Commenting on the win, the Managing Director of Hollard Life, Nashiru Iddrisu, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly our customers and partners, for believing in us to insure everybody they love.

“Receiving the CIMG Marketing Oriented Insurance Company of the Year Award is a testament to our steadfast dedication to client satisfaction and our ongoing efforts to change the insurance landscape in Ghana. At Hollard, we are committed to enabling more people to create and secure a better future by treating everyone with care and dignity. Although we are barely five years old, we are glad to be making strides in the insurance industry while contributing to the increase of insurance penetration in the country”, he said.

“We are thrilled to have received this award from CIMG for our marketing-focused strategy. At Hollard, we are intentional about our purpose, which drives our actions. We ensure all our products and services reach the target audience using the best marketing practices. We are keen about putting customers first in everything we do and will keep aiming for excellence in customer satisfaction,” the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, added.

About Hollard Life

Hollard Life is a subsidiary of the insurance group Hollard Ghana, which combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance, which operated in Ghana for over 25 years. Hollard Life, the youngest subsidiary, was birthed in 2018. The company offers various life insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, savings and investments, group life insurance and employee plans, and more. Beyond different nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard Life at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh, www.melcom.com/hollard-insurance and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.