The Executive Director and lead dental surgeon of Sunny Smiles Dental Centre in East Legon, Dr Gameli Nordor, has been adjudged the Most Respected CEO in the Ghanaian Dental Industry.

This award was conferred on him at the just-ended 6th Ghana Industry CEO Awards hosted by the Business Executive at the Marriott International Hotel in Accra.

In response to the recognition of his integrity and selfless service especially in the management of a dental practice for over a decade, Dr Nordor on receiving this award, expressed gratitude to his workers, and partners for being a supporting and helping hand in the management of the hospital.

“It is a great honour to be recognized in this way. I founded Sunny Smiles Dental Center 10 years ago with the main aim of delivering personalized, attentive, and excellent dental care to my patients. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication my team and I have put in over the past decade. I’m grateful to my hard-working nurses, hygienists, specialist doctors and most especially our patients who put their trust in us and repeatedly turn to us for all their dental needs. As a company, we are spurred on by this acknowledgement and look forward to expanding our services to serve Ghanaians better in the years to come,” he said.

Dr Nordor also went on to emphasise the role technology and innovation have played, stating that, adopting up-to-date technology in providing dental care has been instrumental to the success of his practice, making it easier and more convenient for both the patients and the practitioners alike.

Highlighting this, he said, “For the past 2 years, we have been pioneering the use of new digital technology in our dental practice to improve patient outcomes. With the use of digital innovations in our clinic, such as the iTero Element 5D Intraoral imaging system, we have increased precision, speed, and comfort and ultimately enriched the overall patient experience at our practice.”

He encouraged all dental practitioners in Ghana to take advantage of AI & digital diagnostics to advance the industry.

The Ghana Industry CEOs Awards is an annual awards scheme that identifies and publicly recognizes the most outstanding chief executives in corporate Ghana across various sectors of the economy. Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.

Dr Nordor joins a distinguished group of leaders who have been acknowledged for their outstanding contributions as the CEO of Sunny Smiles Dental Centre, a private dental practice located in East Legon-Accra, which has earned a stellar reputation in the industry for its dedication to quality patient care and education over the years.