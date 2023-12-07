The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is set to host the 20th Edition of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 awards on December 8, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event will recognize and celebrate the achievements of the top 100 companies in Ghana’s business landscape, acknowledging their significant contributions to the country’s economy across various sectors.

Under the theme “Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA,” this year’s GC100 awards aim to assess Ghanaian companies effectively, fostering confidence and competitiveness in the global marketplace.

In a statement ahead of the event, the CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant, emphasized his outfit’s commitment to celebrating corporate Ghana and incentivizing ongoing excellence.

The 20th Edition of the GC100 will include executive networking sessions, the main awards ceremony, and post-event celebrations, continuing the tradition of recognizing and promoting excellence within Ghana’s business community.