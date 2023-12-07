The United States and the Netherlands have collaborated to allocate $3 million for a groundbreaking women’s body armour pilot project in partnership with Ghana and Zambia.

This funding aims to assist Ghana and Zambia in piloting women-specific body armour for peacekeeping.

Both countries are recognized leaders in fostering women’s meaningful participation in UN peace operations. This joint initiative, announced during a Signing Ceremony at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Accra, Ghana, involves funding, procurement, and delivery of women-specific body armour, encompassing vests, attachments, and armoured plates.

U.S Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, highlighted the project’s significance and emphasized the substantial contributions of the approximately 4,800 women serving as military peacekeepers and nearly 12,000 in formed police units. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield underscored the positive impact of diversity, particularly in making women peacekeepers more approachable to women and girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and ensuring effective communication with the communities they serve.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield stated, “Women peacekeepers offer valuable perspectives on conflict, reconciliation, and peacebuilding, serving as powerful role models for the next generation of peacekeepers – inspiring women and girls to imagine a future after conflict ends.”

Acknowledging a significant barrier for women peacekeepers in ill-fitting “unisex” personal protective equipment, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield expressed enthusiasm for the $3 million commitment to the joint partnership with the Netherlands.

The Ambassador appreciated the consistent leadership of Ghana and Zambia in providing women peacekeepers not only with the necessary armour but also the essential training, infrastructure, and support. She emphasized that investing in this armour is an investment in women, communities, and the broader mission of empowering and protecting civilians in conflict zones.

Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, speaking at the signing ceremony, underscored the significance of the support for women in peacekeeping. He reiterated the importance of the initiative and highlighted how this commitment enhances the protection and empowerment of women peacekeepers as they dedicate their lives to safeguarding and supporting civilians in conflict zones.