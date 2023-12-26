On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the management and staff of Citi FM and Citi TV uplifted the spirits of children at Tokpo, one of the communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, by spending Boxing Day with them.

Hundreds of children in the area located in the Shai Osudoku district in the Greater Accra Region had a memorable time as they received sumptuous meals, assorted drinks, biscuits, confectioneries, among other items from Citi FM/Citi TV.

The move was part of Citi FM/Citi TV’s annual ‘Help a Christmas Child’ initiative.

The annual Boxing Day initiative was enhanced with donations from corporate organizations and benevolent patrons of Citi FM and Citi TV.

It aimed to bring hope and smiles to kids in Tokpo who are facing harsh conditions triggered by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The ‘Help A Christmas Child’ initiative is an annual event organized on Boxing Day through the Citi Foundation, where staff and management of Citi FM/Citi TV spend the day with the less privileged in society, showering them with goodies and meals.

Over 30,000 residents along the Volta Lake and its estuaries were displaced following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in September 2023.

Citi FM and Citi TV, with the support of their cherished audience and corporate Ghana, have provided relief items to several affected communities.

Currently, various resettlement centres are at different stages of completion in some of the hard-hit communities.

Tokpo is one of the communities benefiting from these projects.