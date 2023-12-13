The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has predicted that Ghana will, in the near future, elect its first female president.

The First Lady said achieving such a novelty would be an inspiration for girls across the country to do more for the development and progress of Ghana.

Addressing the 5th session of the 15th Congregation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the First Lady admonished young girls to be motivated to aspire to greater heights in their careers and the pursuit of self-improvement.

She emphasized the significant roles played by women in both the judiciary and executive, stating that she dreams of a day when Ghana will boast a female president.

“I dream that one day there will be a woman president in Ghana and Madam President will be said as easy as Mr. President.”

The University of Professional Studies also conferred on the First Lady an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL).

Former and Ghana’s first female Speaker of Parliament, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo, and the former first female Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, were also honored for their respective contributions to the development of Ghana.