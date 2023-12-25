The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Majority Whip Lydia Seyram Alhassan has expressed confidence in winning the 2024 election.

She made this known when she filed her nomination to contest in the upcoming NPP Primaries. She is being challenged by a former youth organiser of the party in the constituency Samuel Owusu Amankwah.

The MP was accompanied by some constituency executives and delegates who marched through some streets in Dzorwulu to file the nomination.

In an interview with Citi News after filing her nomination, Lydia Seyram Alhassan noted that delegates will vote for her considering the developmental projects undertaken by her office.

“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my constituents because they are all appreciative of the good work that I am doing and that I have done so far. So for that reason they think and they will never allow any other person to come in now but for me to continue what I am doing.”

“As you are aware, for the first time in the history of this constituency the issue of land is scarce so putting up a new educational facility such as SHS is very difficult but by the grace of God come March we are commissioning the first SHS in this constituency.

“We have put up a hospital, we have added more schools, as for roads it is all over. There are astroturfs and more. For this reason, the constituents thought it wise for me to continue what I am doing…I will continue being their humble servant,” she stated.