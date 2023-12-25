The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has submitted his nomination form to contest in the upcoming NPP Parliamentary Primaries in the Weija-Gbawe constituency.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib contested the Ablekuma South constituency seat in the 2016 General Elections on the ticket of the NPP but lost to Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye of the NDC.

Presenting his nomination form at the Weija Gbawe constituency office of the NPP, Jerry Ahmed Shaib assured of a campaign devoid of insults.

“The honourable chair and the CPEC members, I thank you for this opportunity and I thank you for accepting my form as a representative this morning. I’m very sure about one thing and sure to the extent that we going to conduct our campaign in a very fair manner, with no insults whatsoever. And I’m going to tell my supporters out there to maintain the same standards”

He added, ” I can assure you that we will finish with this competition and it will be one constitution, one NPP. We are not going to cause any problems, we are not going to cause any issues whatsoever. What we can only tell you is that we are going to keep to your advice and we come back to you with victory”