Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian singer attempting to break the longest singing marathon by an individual.

In an interview with Citi News after visiting the Akwaaba Village in Accra on Monday to support Afua Asantewaa, the NPP Flagbearer indicated that he had followed her and was amazed by her performance.

“What Afua is trying to do is to break a world record and it is not very easy to do. So on a day like Christmas day [when] everybody is spending time with their families. It could be very lonely and I think that as Ghanaians we should give her all the support and encouragement we can.

“I think we should give her all the support so I thought I should stop by here and let her know that Ghana is behind her and she should go ahead and break the record.”

“I have been following and I think that she is doing great. I think that Wednesday we will be back here, we will be back here to break the record,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the CEO of Ghana Lotteries Authority, Sammy Awuku, Youth Organiser of the NPP Salam Mustapha and other NPP bigwigs.

Afua Asantewaa kicked off her attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon at Akwaaba Village at the airport.

The Ghanaian singer is expected to break the longest singing marathon by an individual which lasted 102 hours. The record is held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who earned the milestone after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

In a nearly five-day event that started exactly at midnight from Sunday, December 24 to December 27, 2023, she began with OSIBISA’s ‘WOYAYA’ and followed with two gospel songs.

After a nonstop 4-hour performance, she took a 20-minute break to change her costume and then resumed. Miss Asantewaa will be singing only Ghanaian songs throughout her record-breaking attempt. She has so far done 24 hours of non-stop singing.