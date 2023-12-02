International musician Jahmiel has been announced as the guest headline act for the popular BHIM Concert, an African-Caribbean music concert created by musician Stonebwoy.

The annual music and arts festival, now in its 7th instalment, is scheduled for Accra Sports Stadium, on Friday, December 22.

The event promises an immersive experience aimed at uniting African and Caribbean roots through a carefully curated line-up featuring diverse musicians from various corners of the African continent and the diaspora.

Jahmiel celebrated as one of the ultimate superstars of reggae & dancehall, gained prominence with the breakout hit “Gain The World” in 2015.

Over the next several years, more successful singles followed, including the internationally acclaimed “Years to Come” in 2016, “Strongest Soldier” in 2017 and “U Me Luv” in 2018.

The BHIM Concert 2023 marks Jahmiel’s first-ever career performance in Ghana following his foray into the Ghanaian musical industry which came via his collaborative song ‘Motion’, composed by Ghanaian BET award-winning singer Stonebwoy.

The standout track arrived off Stonebwoy’s 2020 LP “Anloga Junction,” which was awarded Album of the Year by ReggaeVille.

Created by revered Ghanaian international musician Stonebwoy, Bhim Concert has established itself as Ghana’s largest-scale and most well-attended artist-led music festival, expanding on the success of previous editions.

Since its inception, the festival has featured a huge lineup of highly reputed musical artists across Africa and the Caribbean, notably Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage and more.

You can find more information about tickets for this year’s event via Bhim Concert’s website: https://bhimconcert.com/ or dial *714*2023# For tables and reservations call +233501550000