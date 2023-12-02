In breach of the party election rules, persons wearing T-shirts of Frederick Korankye, one of the three aspirants in Wassa Amenfi East Constituency NPP primaries in the Western Region stormed the polling area to campaign for their candidate amidst singing and drumming.

It, however, did not take long before they were sacked from the area as they were breaching the no-campaign directive on voting day.

The 1,136 expected delegates from 28 electoral areas have since started casting their ballot.

Frederick Korankye, a Mineral Engineer is contesting Ernest Frimpong, a Businessman and Frederick Kumah, an economist for the Wassa Amenfi East slot.