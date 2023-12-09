Hundreds of residents in Santeo Jordan in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality in the Greater Accra region, have been left homeless after an alleged estate developer demolished their homes overnight.

The developer is claiming ownership of over 10 acres of the community land, leaving residents, including mothers with infants and children stranded.

The community members are struggling to come to terms with this devastating event, having resided on the land for nearly a decade.

One resident, whose three-bedroom house was demolished, told Citi News’ Fred Duhoe that he was informed of the relocation two months ago. He was promised 50 bags of cement and blocks to build another house elsewhere, but he refused the offer.

“They came with 50 bags of cement and blocks for me to quit but I said No…I will maintain [my house] here…I started building this house in 2009 and I was building it small, small and I only finished it in 2018. I will go nowhere, I will be here till they kill me and my family,” the devastated resident known as Benjamin said.

The demolition has plunged the community into despair and uncertainty. Residents are facing immense hardship, with no shelter and minimal support.