Seven headteachers in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the Ashanti Region have been asked to step aside for allegedly charging unauthorized fees from fresh students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in separate statements dated December 8, 2023, noted that it has initiated investigations into the conduct of the headteachers.

The headteachers are Mrs Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS, Mr Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS, Mr Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School and Mr Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.

The rest are; Mr Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of the Agric Nzema Community SHS, Ms Gladys Sarfowah, headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School and Mr Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.

According to the GES, the headteachers were accused of charging students various unapproved fees, including payments of house dues, Books and Calculators.

Others were also accused of charging fees for the admission process, the printing of slips and files and Hymm books.

This development follows similar interdictions of headteachers in Greater Accra and Eastern regions for unauthorized sales of items to students.

This brings the total number of headteachers interdicted by the GES for charging unapproved fees to 11.

Meanwhile, Angel Carbonu, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has warned headteachers nationwide to comply with the government’s policy banning the sale of any items to students in schools.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Carbonu emphasized: “Let me caution my colleagues and my senior colleagues if GES under the control of the Ministry of Education is giving out a policy indicating that no school should sell any item to students either within the school premises or outside the school premises, no officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) should make him or herself a salesman or a saleswoman to sell any item to parents or students.”

He further noted that while the rationale behind selling items might be valid, disregarding GES directives carries significant risk.

“Sometimes the reason these items are supposed to be sold is for very good reasons, mostly in the interest of the students themselves, but if the owner of the job, your employer has directed you not to sell why do you put yourself in harm’s way?

“You will just have to abide by that rule so that the consequences of that rule will be evident to the employer for the employer to rather amend its policy or maintain the policy.”