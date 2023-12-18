Lead counsel for the embattled spokesperson of The New Force Movement, Francis Xavier Sosu, says the legal team will not hesitate to file a new application for an order for the Ghana Immigration Service to produce the documents his client is alleged to have forged.

According to the lawyer, a request has been made to the Immigration Service for a copy of the alleged forged document.

The Belgian national, Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, was detained by the National Investigation Bureau when she was invited as part of the Bureau’s steps to identify the persons behind the Movement’s formation.

Ms. Abbiusi was subsequently put before the Kaneshie District Court and granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000, and also required to report to the police three times a week.

Francis Xavier Sosu, in an interview with Citi News, said the defense team will file an application if all efforts to get the alleged forged documents fail.

“It is important that the Immigration Service will disclose these documents to enable us to advise our client because as far as we are concerned, the documents that are alleged to have been forged were not documents that were forged by our client. So we really want to know those documents, and we have even requested for the officers who actually did those visas and so on and so forth.”

“That will help us properly interrogate the issue because, as far as we are concerned, she was never in charge of the process that led to the procurement of her document, which then led to the procurement of her visa. We are hopeful that they will provide us with those documents by the close of the day on Monday. If we don’t have them, we will be forced to file a new application for an order for them to produce those documents before we go into the merits of the matter.”