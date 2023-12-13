Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has rubbished some derogatory comments purportedly attributed to business mogul Mr Sam Jonah and industry specialist Fui Tsikata against him in the lithium deal saga.

Mr Sam Jonah and Mr Fui Tsikata are alleged to have lashed out at Prof Gyampo in the media circles following his commentary on the deal.

In a statement, Prof Gyampo stated categorically that the two statesmen during a phone conversation vehemently denied criticising him.

According to him, the two statesmen were furious when he drew their attention to the alleged media reportage.

“I have been in touch with the two, and they have categorically denied what is attributed to them against me. Mr Sam Jonah wasn’t too pleased with the content of my open letter to him, but he himself texted and later called to tell me to ignore the mischief that has been put out there by some party-paid bootlickers. He told me how angry Mr Fui Tsikata has also been with the attempt to knock our heads together.”

“So, I am writing to also tell you to ignore the mischief. Indeed, I have the explicit consent of the two elderly statesmen to write this and to state categorically to you that, they haven’t said what they are alleged to have said about me,” he said.

He warned that he cannot be distracted in his fight for a good deal for Ghana.

Read the statement by Prof Gyampo below

Responding to Mr Fui Tsikata and Mr Sam Jonah,

Dear Folks,

Many of you have sent to me statements purported to have been made by Mr Fui Tsikata and Mr Sam Jonah against me, in my advocacy for a rejection of the attempt to loot our Lithium by foreigners with the connivance of some of our own elites.

I have been in touch with the two and they have categorically denied what is attributed to them against me. Mr Sam Jonah wasn’t too pleased with the content of my open letter to him, but he himself texted and later called to tell me to ignore the mischief that has been put out there by some party-paid bootlickers. He told me how angry Mr Fui Tsikata has also been with the attempt to knock our heads together.

So, I am writing to also tell you to ignore the mischief. Indeed, I have the explicit consent of the two elderly statesmen to write this and to state categorically to you that, they haven’t said what they are alleged to have said about me.

As you may be aware, I cannot be distracted in this fight and I need you all to also stay resolute and support me with prayers as I mobilize the Chiefs and People of Borbor Mfantse for a show down against what can be described as merely good enough in our litho to deal. Only the best if good for Ghana and Mfantseman.

We shall overcome.

Yaw Gyampo

