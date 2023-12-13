The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has provided updates on its prosecutions.

According to the OSP, it has been prosecuting six individuals for alleged corruption-related offenses since August 2021.

The OSP presented these persons for criminal trials in courtrooms across the nation for corruption and corruption-related offenses.

They include MCE nominee for Juaben, Alexander Kwabena; former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Sumaila Abdul Rahman, his two deputies, and a private contractor; former Chief Executive of Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng, and former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The OSP said on Wednesday that the prosecution had closed its case in the trial of the MCE nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region for corruption in respect of a public election.

“He has been charged with 26 counts of corruption in respect of a public election. The court is scheduled to make a decision on the defence’s submission of a “no case” on January 23, 2024,” it added.

The OSP indicated that prosecution had closed its case in the Northern Development Authority corruption scandal in which the former Chief Executive Officer and his two deputies and a private contractor are facing 11 charges in respect of a bloated contract for a poverty eradication program in excess of five million cedis.

“In all, Prosecution called 10 witnesses. Defence to file their submission of no case to answer by January 4, 2024. Prosecution is to file its response by January 25, 2024. Case adjourned to February 12, 2024 for mention,” it added.

The Office said the trial of the former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority and his brother-in-law was ongoing before the Criminal Division of the High Court, Accra.

“Mr. Adjei has been charged on multiple counts of using public office for profit and directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of public contracts, while his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin has been charged with one (1) count of using public office for profit. Case adjourned to March 4, 2024, for continuation of cross-examination of first Prosecution witness,” it added.

For the Cecilia Dapaah’s case, the OSP said the plea of the accused was yet to be taken.

“Docket yet to be assigned to a new judge. Case adjourned to December 22, 2023,” it added.

Meanwhile, the OSP opined that these cases were different from OSP interim applications, where the courts had barred the office from making arrests, conducting investigations, or seizing assets of the individuals implicated as suspects and respondents.