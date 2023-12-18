Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been recognized as the 6th most inspiring individual in Africa by the African Regional Journal.

The African Regional Awards, organized by Tarj Events under the auspices of the African Regional Journal, aim to celebrate individuals who serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for the collective African citizenry, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

In the African Journal Publication, they explained what makes a person inspiring: “Truly inspiring people share two fundamental qualities: they believe in themselves and they believe in others. But they also share other critical traits that make those around them aspire to improve themselves… to reach further, and to leap higher.”

Individuals, according to Tarj Events, were hand-picked throughout the region of Africa by the African Regional Journal Team.

“In their research, the team relied primarily, but not exclusively, on vetted information gathered from authentic sources, and then authenticated by information obtained from print, radio, television, and social media sources.”

“The selected candidates were chosen based on their impressive and documented accomplishments in their respective professional sectors. These sectors include business, governance, social impact, and creative inventiveness. Indeed, painstaking efforts have gone into the selection of deserving candidates for this laudable award recognition.”

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has an impressive track record, having been honoured as the Best Minister in both 2017 and 2019. Additionally, he holds the prestigious Harvard Ministerial Fellow recognition.

His accolades extend to receiving numerous awards, with the most recent being an Honorary Doctorate Degree conferred upon him by the University of Cape Coast, acknowledging his exceptional leadership qualities.

Furthermore, he has been similarly honoured by the Universities of Education, Winneba, and Professional Studies with honorary degrees.

The Ghana Civil Service has also recognized him, commending his “sterling leadership qualities” through an award.