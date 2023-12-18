A fiery debate has erupted within Ghana’s music scene as reggae dancehall artists Emmanuel Samini better known as Samini and Charles Nii Armah-Mensah Jnr popularly known as Shatta Wale clash over the newly launched #PlayGhana campaign.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) and its Director, Ms Gyankromah Akufo-Addo, aims to promote and amplify local music by encouraging music producers and DJs to prioritize Ghanaian tunes during the festive season.

The campaign quickly gained traction, but not without its detractors. Shatta Wale, took to his social media platforms to question the initiative’s feasibility and motives.

In a series of posts, the ‘My Level’ crooner ridiculed the idea of “banning” foreign music and expressed scepticism about the campaign’s potential to succeed.

In response to Shatta Wale’s comments, Samini questioned the logic behind mocking the #PlayGhana campaign and suggested that the ”Ayoo” hitmaker’s criticism only stemmed from the initiative not being his own.

“Bro Lol. Ghana has become a spotlight over the last few years and this is not ending anytime soon. What’s wrong with creatives appealing for more local content on our airwaves? Who does this hurt? So if it’s not your suggestion then it’s nonsense eeh lol. Shut up I beg” Samini’s post on X read.

Check Samini’s post below