The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has won the Asuogyaman parliamentary primary with 423 votes.

The former Deputy Information Minister beat three other contenders including Paul Ansah who polled 131 votes, Michael Ansah also polled 113 and Nana Abrokwa Asare secured 95 votes.

In the Western Region, Barbara Oteng Gyasi won by 973 votes in the Prestea Huni Valley parliamentary primary. She beat Theophilus Tawiah who garnered 255 votes.

In the Greater Accra region, Nii Lante Bannerman lost the Odododiodio parliamentary primary to Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah, who had 737 votes.

Nii Lante Bannerman was able to secure 524 votes.

Meanwhile, Nii Noi Nortey and Jefferson Sackey have won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Klottey Korle and the Ablekuma Central Constituencies respectively.

In the Klottey Korle Constituency, Nii Noi Nortey won the parliamentary primary with 838 votes. Other aspirants, including Harold Quartey, polled 116 votes while Rexford Oppong got 94 votes.

In Ablekuma Central, Jubilee House staffer, Jefferson Sackey polled 539 votes while Ebenezer Nartey had 441 votes, Collins Amoah got 493 votes and Larry Anyetei Adjei 11 votes.