Voting, sorting and counting of ballots in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary elections in the 111 constituencies across the country have come to an end.
The elections were organised in constituencies where the NPP did not have sitting Members of Parliament and were supervised by the Electoral Commission.
Below are provisional results that have trickled in so far:
Tamale Central
Ismail Yahuza -350
Abass Zakaria – 65
Sule Salifu – 433
Total delegates – 881
Total valid votes cast – 849
Rejected ballots – 2
Okwaikwei North Constituency
Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuanchi – 27
Prince Owusu Mensah – 6
Alberta Afia Akoto – 228
Nyarko Stephen Adipa – 109
Fusseni Issah – 114
Nana Ama Asiamah Adjei – 341
Rejected Ballot – 3
Total valid vote cast: 875
Total Ballot – 828
Prestea Huni Valley
Barbara Oteng Gyasi-973
Theophilus Tawiah-255
Total expected delegates-1,399
Votes cast-1,232
Rejected-4
Savelugu
Fatahiya Abdul Aziz -532
Muhammed Abdul Samed Gunu – 121
Total delegates – 667
Total valid votes cast-
Rejected ballots -3
Wa Central
Hajia Umu Awudu -567
Issahaku Moomin Tahiru – 441
Issahaku Nayaru -17
Bunkpurugu
Solomon Boah -264
Sulemana Lawyer Sambia -260
Adentan
Akosua Asaa Manu – 814
Kwesi Obeng Fosu 638
Winfred Nartey – 16
Asawase
Manaf Ibrahim -765
Hajia Zainab Sallow-229
Osman Yussif -9
Asuogyaman Constituency
Pius Enam Hadzide – 423
Paul Ansah – 131
Michael Ansah – 113
Nana Abrokwa Asare – 95
Ledzokuku Constituency
Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye – 901
Nii Ashittey Olennu – 357
Clifford Martey – 199
Ibrahim Adjei – 180
Manya Krobo
Simon Kwaku Tetteh – 434
Linda Adadevor – 219
Robert Tetteyfio-Adjasey – 142
Tamale South
Musah Fuseini- 608
Ibrahim Baba- 449
Alhassan Soawii- 41
Baba Alhassan- 25
Awutu Senya West
Eugene Arhin -862
Amos Kofi Opei Okai- 119
Wenchi
Kojo Frempong-361
Albert Ameyaw- 326
Alfred Ofori Anye- 34
Odododiodio
Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah- 737
Nii Lante Bannerman- 524
Wassa Amenfi Central
Albert Wiredu Arkoh -547
Anthony Mensah -247
Klottey Korle
Valentino Nii Noi Nortey -838
Harry Harold Quartey- 116
Rexford Oppong Ansah -94
Ablekuma Central
Jefferson Kwamina Sackey – 539
Collins Amoah – 493
Ebenezer Nartey – 441
Larry Anyetei Adjei – 11
Total votes cast -1,492
Spoilt – 8
Wassa Amenfi East
Frederick Korankye-371
Ernest Frimpong-630
Frederick Kumah-69
Total Expected delegates-1,136
Cape Coast North
Ekow Ewusi- 348
Lawrence Kwaku Ampah -230
Barbara Aisha Ayisi -24
601 votes cast
Wassa East
Mona Gertrude Effah-317
Godfred Okyere Owusu-309
Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi-66
Total votes expected -703
Total Votes cast -693
Rejected-1
Wassa Amenfi Central
Albert Wiredu Arkoh-547
Anthony Mensah-247
Total votes expected-856
Total Votes cast-798
Rejected= 4
Pru East
Appeh Yusif A. – 316
David Y. Mensah – 93
Joshua K. Abonkrah – 90
Number of delegates -518
Total votes – 501
Valid votes cast -499
Rejected votes -2
Lawra
Jacob Dery (MCE) -186
Stephen Kojo Ngmen- 167
Joseph Yeng Faalong -106
Rejected- 5
Spoil -2
Total cast- 464
Bolgatanga Central
Elvis Figo Awonekai -618
Abileo Rowfield -82
Agana Rashid Bawa -53
Rejected – 1
Cape Coast South
Ernest Arthur – 290
Sarah Afful – 279
James Watemberg – 9
Number of Delegates – 598
Total votes cast – 579
Rejected – 1
Sege
Dodji Numekevor – 293
Eunice Lasi -170
Komenda Edna Eguafo-Abirem
Percyval Quaicco -429
Ebenezer Agyemang – 246
3. Samuel Kofi Dentu -274
No of rejected ballots m- 3
Klottey Korle
Nii Noi Nortey – 838
Harry Quartey- 116
Rexford Oppong- 94
Total vote cast -1,048
Jirapa
Aisha Salifu -364
Nicholas Soyiri -331
Rejected -7
Spoiled -0
Wa East NPP
Mahama Sulemana DCE -325
Yakubu Salifu-191
Isaac Halitu -105