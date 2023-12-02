A former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Colonel Kwadwo Damoah has won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Jaman South Constituency.

He polled 289 votes followed by Yaw Maama Afful who polled 240 votes. Alexander Ferkah 122 had votes while Andrews Bediako got 37 votes. Daniel Korang had a meagre 11 votes.

Col Damoah’s victory in the NPP Parliamentary primary comes a few days after the High Court in Accra on November 27, 2023, quashed a report by the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) that found wrongdoing by two individuals in the Labianca case. The court also awarded costs of GHC 10,000 against the OSP.

The OSP’s report had accused Colonel Kwadwo Damoah and Joseph Adu Kyei, a former Deputy Commissioner of the Division, of wrongdoing in the case.

The report alleged that the two officials had used their positions to grant favourable tax treatment to Labianca Company, a frozen foods company owned by Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.

Damoah and Kyei sued the OSP in November 2022, arguing that the report was without merit and had damaged their reputations.

In its ruling, the High Court agreed with the plaintiffs and found that the OSP had exceeded its authority in making the adverse findings.

The court also granted an order of prohibition restraining the OSP from further investigating Damoah and Kyei in connection with the Labianca case.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs, Bob Senyalah, welcomed the court’s decision, saying it was a victory for justice.

“The court awarded GHC 10,000 cedis cost against the OSP. The court further granted an order of prohibition restraining the OSP from purporting to continue or conduct further investigations against the applicant.”

In other results, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide won the Asuogyaman parliamentary primary with 423 votes.

The former Deputy Information Minister beat three other contenders including Paul Ansah who polled 131 votes, Michael Ansah also polled 113 and Nana Abrokwa Asare secured 95 votes.

In the Western Region, Barbara Oteng Gyasi won by 973 votes in the Prestea Huni Valley parliamentary primary. She beat Theophilus Tawiah who garnered 255 votes.

In the Greater Accra region, Nii Lante Bannerman lost the Odododiodio parliamentary primary to Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah, who had 737 votes.