Richard Nyamah, a seasoned political figure has lost the Kpandai Parliamentary primary to the resilient Matthew Nyindam.

The campaign leading up to the elections was intense, with both candidates tirelessly traversing the Kpandai constituency, addressing crowds, and outlining their visions for the region.

Richard Nyamah polled 60 votes while Matthew Nyindam won 682 votes to secure his victory.

The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Bernard Okoe Boye won the Ledzorkuku constituency primary. He polled 901, while Nii Ashitey Ollennu had 357 while Ibrahim Adjei had 180 votes.

In the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Manu popularly known as Kozie polled 814 votes, while Kwasi Fosu had 638 and Winifred Nartey garnered 18 votes.

Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin won the Awutu Senya West parliamentary primary. He polled 862 votes while his contender Kofi Opei Okai got 119 votes.