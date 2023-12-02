Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah -Adjei has won the Okaikwei North parliamentary primary with 341 votes.

About 850 delegates voted in the Okaikwei North constituency. Six aspirants were in the race within this constituency, hoping to be the next parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.

They included Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie who polled 27, Prince Owusu Mensah had six votes, Akoto Alberta Afia Asomaniwa polled 228, and Nyarko Stephen Adipa who garnered 108 votes. Fuseini Issah, the former MP for the area polled 114.

Earlier, confusion erupted in the constituency when some delegates believed not to be from the constituency attempted to vote there.

Some delegates noticing this raised the alarm and entered into an altercation with them but fortunately, the police moved in to calm the situation.