Out of the 20,181 teachers who sat for the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) 2&3, a significant number of 9,556 – over 30% – have failed to meet the pass mark.

According to the National Teaching Council (NTC) the results will officially be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

A statement from the National Teaching Council (NTC) said 10,625 teachers, representing 52.6% passed the exams.

“The National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to release the results of the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) 2&3 on Thursday, December 21, 2023,” the statement said.

Total number of candidates: 20,181

Total pass: 10,625 (52.6%)

Total fail: 9,556 (47.4%)

On the processes for candidates checking their results, the Council said, the results will be published on its website and candidates can access them via their unique examination pins.

“All candidates can check their results from the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh by using either their pins given during registration or their examination index numbers using their phone numbers. Candidates are advised to print their provisional certificates after checking results.”

