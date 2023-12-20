Liberia has reversed its vote against a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza following a directive by President George Weah.

Liberia was the only African nation among the 10 countries that voted against a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during the vote held on 12 December.

Its diplomats who had voted against the motion had lacked the president’s approval, the Liberian government said on Wednesday.

“The Liberian Foreign Ministry has therefore ensured the reversal of the negative vote through the appropriate channels at the United Nations General Assembly and registered a new vote in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza,” authorities said.