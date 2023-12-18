Tidal Rave Festival, Africa’s biggest festival gave Liberians a taste of the new rave last Saturday at the Ceasar’s Beach in Liberia.

The third edition of Tidal Rave Festival lived up to expectations and provided Ravers never ending fun of games and activities as well as back to performances from DJs, MCs, young talents and A-list musicians in Liberia.

Ghana’s own DJ Neizer gave the Ravers stellar transitions and owned the stage. He put the ravers in a great mood and prepared the grounds for the performances of the headlined artistes which included performances from Nuchie Meek, Mc Caro, Stunn, Christoph the Change, C Jay, A Wood, Boii from Seirra Leone, among others.

Despite having a packed A-list musicians as headliners, young talents CB Tha Rapper, DatBwoy Jase, Millz Gold, Boulevard, Wonderboi44, RawnerG, and Wicked Hyndrx also got the opportunity to perform on the coveted Tidal Rave stage.

However, most of the high points of the night was when MCs Cypha D’King, Amanda, and Swadu hyped up the Ravers for the rave.

The Tidal Rave Festival in Liberia provided just as much excitement to Ravers as the Tidal Rave Festival in Ghana did on 4th November at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel a couple of weeks ago.

Both festivals featured a full day fun and experiences for every Raver at the beach. Ravers who love music got to experience music from the Surfside Stage. The Surfside Stage or the rave saw uninterrupted back-to-back music from some of amazing DJs.

Dance was also a big part of both festivals headlining some of the most talented crew in both countries to perform on the stage.

Furthermore, there was something for the Fashion community. The Sun, Sand and Style runway was not reserved for a select few. However, every Raver got the opportunity to experience and show off their ultimate beach fashion.

Content creators were not left out of the Tidal Rave experience. Both festivals featured photo installations and booths curated for content creators to explore new ways of creating exciting content. Last but certainly not the least experience was the ultimate hangout for gamers. The Play Zone experience gave Ravers their best Tidal Rave experience with the beach and the Tidal Rave atmosphere providing picturesque scenery as they undertook various games and activities.

However, as a true Tidal Rave Festival tradition, budding young entrepreneurs also the opportunity to test and start their new business ideas and build a growing supportive community for their brands. Pioneering a cashless system, the festival in both countries featured an array of young entrepreneurs who sold via an innovative cashless system for a more convenient experience.

The festival has grown significantly since the first rave in 2012 and in 2019 in Liberia and it has become a staple event in the Ghanaian and Liberian youth calendar. This year’s festivals in both Ghana and Liberia featured a diverse lineup of new talents and mainstream artists and it hosted Ravers from various countries around the world.

Tidal Rave Festival had an experience for everyone, and Ravers got the opportunity to enjoy the rave like never before. It was “The New Rave.”