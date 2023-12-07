The Member of Parliament for Ning-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has suggested to Parliament to drag President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to court for refusing to sign the controversial Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, into law.

President Akufo-Addo, days ago, declined to assent to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023 and the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2023.

This was after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 27, 2023, criticized the President for failing to communicate his stance on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to criminalize attacks on suspected witches.

However, a communication from the Presidency denied receiving the bills passed by Parliament until November 27, 2023. The Presidency also dismissed suggestions that it had decided not to assent to the Bills.

But in a letter to Parliament on Monday, December 4, President Akufo-Addo communicated to the House that he was unable to assent to the bills until their associated constitutional matters were resolved.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, a livid MP asserted that the President is usurping the authority of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, stressing that the President has ‘absolutely no powers’ to stall the passage of the bill.

He lashed out at the President for flouting the 1992 constitution, adding that the President should be dragged to court if he fails to rescind his decision.

“Parliament must go to the Supreme Court to seek interpretations of Article 108. The president is not the ultimate in this country when it comes to the law. The speaker has served notice that the president’s actions are unconstitutional and are a breach of the Constitution.”

He added, “I hold the view that the actions of the President are unconstitutional and even constitute grounds for impeachment. Because the President is flouting the Constitution in such a blatant manner. How can a witchcraft bill be interpreted by the President to be financial matters? And for those reasons, the President arrogates to himself powers that he doesn’t have. He’s usurping the constitutional powers of the Speaker. We can’t sit down and allow that. I believe that if the President does not rescind his decisions, Parliament must take him to court. We should take him to the Supreme Court for the court to rule. The President has absolutely no powers under Article 108.”