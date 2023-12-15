President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has upheld his commitment by delivering the pledged One Million Ghana Cedis to support Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League.

Representing the President, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif handed over the funds to George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, in the presence of Medeama SC management. The ceremony took place at the Sports Minister’s office and included notable figures such as James Esilfie (Board Member, Administration) and Ebenezer Aidoo (Brands and Marketing Manager) from Medeama SC.

🌟 Fulfilled commitment! The President’s generous pledge of 1 million Ghana cedis to Medeama SC materialized. 1/3#MedeamaSC #Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/E07fRamvUZ — Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) December 14, 2023

Medeama SC, Ghana’s representative, has garnered four points in the ongoing CAF Champions League, securing a significant victory against CR Belouizdad in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The team achieved a one-all draw against Young Africans from Tanzania and suffered a 3-0 loss to Al-Ahly in the group-stage games.

Expressing gratitude on their Facebook account, Medeama SC acknowledged the fulfillment of the generous pledge by President Nana Akufo-Addo and thanked him for his support. The team believes that this support will enhance its chances of qualifying for the next phase of the competition.

Looking ahead, the Mauve & Yellows are set for a crucial match against Young Africans in Dar es Salaam on December 20 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.