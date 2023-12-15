Ghana featherweight contender John Laryea expresses immense gratitude for the opportunity to sign a promotional deal with Fight Game Advisors and is committed to elevating his efforts to achieve the status of a world champion.

Reflecting on the signing with the promotional company, which aligns Laryea (currently ranked 15th in the featherweight division by the World Boxing Organization) with Peter Kahn, the recipient of the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Manager of the Year Award, Laryea states, “This news hit me so good, and I can’t stop thinking about the day my coach and manager told me about the good news. It’s time for me to work harder so that I can become a world champion for Ghana.”

“I am looking forward to working with my team and Peter Kahn as I prepare to fight on the biggest stages in boxing,” he adds.

Peter Kahn, in his response, acknowledges Ghana’s rich boxing history and expresses excitement about collaborating with John Laryea and his team to guide him to the next level in his journey toward becoming a world champion.

Laryea boasts a professional record of 12 wins and a draw, with 10 victories secured by knockout, under the guidance of renowned trainer Carl Lokko.