While the town of Jamestown was busily going about its day’s activity of fishing, one John Laryea kept his focus on nesting his dreams of becoming a professional boxer.

For many a generation, Jamestown, Usshertown, Bukom and surrounding areas have been the breeding ground for international boxing champions.

Jamestown is one of the poorest suburbs in Accra but boasts over 20 boxing schools, making it one of the densest concentrations of such facilities globally. In the heart of Jamestown, boxing isn’t merely a pastime; it’s a deeply honoured tradition, embraced by numerous Ghanaians who engage in daily practice.

Beyond its cultural significance, boxing serves as a beacon of hope, offering a potential escape from poverty, vices, unemployment, limited opportunities and sometimes an escape from education.

Before sitting down with John Laryea, I took a stroll in the heart of the community. My finding was not a surprise and my heart was filled with joy. Tens of people gathered around as two boys squared off with boxing gloves to settle an argument they had had for months.

They had it in them; they had boxing, the raw talent to be able to deliver hefty punches on the face and body of people. After their sparring with no obvious winner, they hugged and the feud died there.

Let’s go back to where I met John Laryea, shall we?

At the Bronx Boxing Gym in the heart of Jamestown, young John Laryea’s dream of becoming an international boxer with title-challenging prospects is getting close to realization.

A 2X AFRICAN WBO FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION

John Laryea first had a taste of what it feels like to be a continental title holder when he stopped the then-champion, Sebastianus Nataneal from Namibia in the fourth round.

In that bout, not only did he showcase grit and finesse, but he announced to the continent that he was the real deal and he deserved attention.

It did not stop there, he went to defend the title when he pounced on Solomon Martey and knocked him out. He then did not spare Gabriel Odoi Laryea when the fight was arranged six months later.

“It feels good to be an African champion. I am not going to stop here, I want to be a world champion and I have started from here so more training and more hard work,” John “The Expensive Boxer” Laryea said.

But the journey to being an African champion has a long history and for Carl Lokko, the man who discovered John Laryea, it is no surprise where the boxer is today and where he will be going.

“I discovered John when he was about nine years old. Just like every young boy in Bukom, they box on the street and so from there, I have kept an eye on him and believed in him even when people question my loyalty to his growth. I see in him a world champion and being a two-time WBO African champion is just the beginning of the heights he can achieve,” Carl Lokko his trainer for years said.

For the coaches and team of John Laryea, this is just the beginning and he can be whoever he wants to be.

A DATE WITH DESTINY

Destiny would have it that Carl Lokko, in his pursuit to help advance the career of his prized asset, connected with Samuel Anim Addo, the legendary sportsman with a keen interest in giving youngsters life-changing opportunities.

Over three decades, Samuel Anim Addo has transformed the lives and livelihoods of many athletes in Ghana, and atop his achievements is being the manager of Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

He manages top talents like Raymond Anokye Asante, Emmanuel ’99 Ideas’ Yeboah, and a host of others.

His reputation precedes him, which is why Carl Lokko approached Sammy Anim Addo, who then opened the door for him to be in the books of Fight Game Advisors when Kahn reached out to the team to have the lad in their books to help take his career to the next level.

They signed the official contracts in December 2023.

When Peter Kahn, the Chief Executive of Fight Game Advisors, got wind of the talented 23-year-old, he expressed pleasure in working with the lad and his team to advance his career.

“As I have said many times before, Ghana has such a rich boxing history not only in Africa but in the entire world. I am very excited to be working with John Laryea and his team to guide John to the next level towards becoming a world champion.”

For John Laryea, not in his wildest dreams did he picture himself signing for one of the best agencies in world boxing, and it now serves as motivation for him to push harder until his hands touch the world title.

“This news hit me so well, and I can’t stop thinking about the day my coach and manager told me about the good news. I am very grateful to my manager, Samuel Anim Addo, and my coach, Carl Lokko, for changing my life as a professional boxer. It’s time for me to work harder so that I can become a world champion for Ghana. “I am looking forward to working with my team and Peter Kahn as I prepare to fight on the biggest stages in boxing.

A CHARGE TO KEEP HE HAS

He has this burning desire to be a world champion, and from his hard-hitting punches during training, I fear for his opponents.

His hooks, jabs, and clutches when I saw him train were nothing short of power. He is not just a hard-hitter; he has flair, style, and guile.

There is this inexplicable swagger and bravado about John Laryea that makes you think that indeed Ghana has a world champion in him.

“I want to be a world champion. I want to hold the world title for ten years and be greater than Azumah Nelson. He is my role model, and I want to be better and greater than him. That is why I train like it is an actual fight. I am here to stay, and I am here to win world titles,” he said.

For Carl Lokko, his coach, John Laryea has more than what it takes to be a world champion, and it is up to the boxer to grab the opportunity that has been provided to him.

As the world awaits his light to shine and Ghana to get another world champion, just know that Jamestown has a legend in the making in the person of John Laryea.

He can be the greatest, and he is not far from that.