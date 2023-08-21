Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Mark Addo has described the upcoming elections as a friendly contest in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports.

He said this after getting vetted ahead of this year’s GFA Elections that is to be held at the Redaach Hotel in Tamale on September 27.

Addo is in the running to pick up one of three Access Bank Division One slots to serve on the GFA’s Executive Council. Five candidates in all are vying for the top positions.

“It’s a friendly contest. In a sense, all these people mean well. Everybody in their effort wants to help Ghana football…and I pray everybody meets their expectations.”

Mark Addo is in a straight battle with the likes of incumbent GFA Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo and Danbort Football Club CEO Eugene Nobel Noel.

The GFA Presidential seat is a two-way contest between incumbent President Kurt Okraku and former GFA Vice President George Afriyie.

11 individuals are battling for five Betpawa Ghana Premier League slots on the Executive Council.