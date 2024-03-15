The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has approved the appointment of Otto Addo as the new head coach for the Black Stars.

Addo, who previously held the position, is set to return to lead the men’s senior team after a hiatus of 15 months.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed offering Addo a 34-month contract, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

In a statement, GFA president Kurt Okraku expressed confidence in Addo’s capabilities, stating, “Otto was outstanding throughout the interview process and garnered high praise from the search committee, leading to our decision.”

He continued, “There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation.

“The committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval.”

This marks Addo’s second tenure as the head coach of the Black Stars. The decision to appoint him on a permanent basis entails the Ghana Football Association paying compensation to Borussia Dortmund, although the exact figure remains undisclosed.

Addo is scheduled to join the Ghanaian team during the international break, where he will temporarily return to Dortmund to finalize transition details before resuming his role in Ghana full-time come May 2024.

Additionally, an official unveiling of Otto Addo is anticipated ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.