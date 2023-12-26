At the highly anticipated ‘Rapperholic Rebirth’ musical concert at the Grand Arena on Monday, December 25, 2023, rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie, made a triumphant return to the stage.

The event showcased his musical prowess and solidified his title as the undisputed “Landlord” of Ghanaian rap, affirming his enduring influence and legacy in African hip-hop.

Fans and music enthusiasts from all corners attended the musical spectacle at the Grand Arena, which brought together a diverse audience.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and lyrical dexterity, Sarkodie surpassed expectations with a performance that reaffirmed why he holds a revered place in the hearts of many.

He performed his latest single ‘Otan’ for the first time along with his hit songs including ‘Countryside’, ‘Saara’, ‘Baby’ and many more.

As the concert unfolded, Sarkodie seized a moment of reflection to acknowledge the absence of his late lawyer and confidante Cynthia Quarcoo.

The late Cynthia Quarcoo, a key figure in Sarkodie’s journey, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the age of 54.

Sarkodie in his tribute spoke openly about the impact the late lawyer had on his career, recounting moments of guidance, support, and the invaluable role she played in shaping his trajectory in the music industry.

Watch excerpts of his performance below