The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has charged delegates in the Ayawaso Central Constituency to vote massively for him in the upcoming NPP primaries to maintain the seat for the party in the 2024 general elections.

The three-time Member of Parliament is being contested by the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Moses Abor.

He expressed his appreciation to the delegates for believing in him to maintain the seat by picking a form on his behalf.

“I decided not to contest again but you said I should go. Today, I thank you again. 2020, you contributed and bought the forms on my behalf and I went unopposed. Today, I was in the office and saw that you’ve made such an offer again. So today I’m here to say I’m back again”.

Addressing delegates after submitting his nomination form at the Ayawaso Central Constituency office at Alajo, Henry Quartey called for their support.

“When you are voting, vote massively for me,” Mr Quartey added.