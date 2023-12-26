Management and staff of Citi TV and Citi FM will spend time with children at Torkpo in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region today, December 26, 2023.

This is part of the organization’s annual corporate social responsibility dubbed “Help A Christmas Child.”

Today’s visit aims to bring hope and smiles to kids compelled to face the harsh conditions triggered by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The ‘Help A Christmas Child’ initiative is an annual event organized on Boxing Day through the Citi Foundation, where staff and management of Citi FM/Citi TV spend the day with the less privileged in society, showering them with goodies and sumptuous meals.

Over 30,000 residents along the Volta Lake and its estuaries were displaced following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in September 2023.

Citi FM/Citi TV, through the support of the media house’s cherished audience and corporate Ghana, gave the affected residents relief items.

Currently, a number of resettlement centres are at different levels of completion in some of the hard-hit communities.

Torkpo is one of the communities benefiting from these projects.