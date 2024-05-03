Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has appealed to journalists to renew their campaign against illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as galamsey.

He expressed concern over the reduced media attention on galamsey, while recognizing the positive impact of their past collective efforts.

The GJA President suggested that if duty bearers had continued their actions, the condition of water bodies could have improved.

These comments were made by Mr. Dwumfour during the World Press Freedom Day 2024 commemoration at the Koforidua Technical University on Friday, May 3.

“The GJA seeks to lead a strong media campaign for the protection of the environment and the good of the country. In that regard, we wish to call on the media to resume the concerted campaign against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as ‘Galamsey’.

“In the past, our collective action in the fight against ‘galamsey’ yielded positive results, as we brought the issues to national attention for action.

“But for the retrogression in action by duty bearers, sanity would have prevailed, and our land and water bodies would have been healed by now. That notwithstanding, withdrawing from our duty, as we have done now, is more harmful to the nation.”

He also encouraged journalists to concentrate on other environmental issues such as sanitation and climate change.

“Apart from ‘galamsey’, the GJA wishes to call on the media to focus on and address other environmental issues such as sanitation and climate change. We will soon announce a comprehensive agenda on these environmental concerns.

He also called on duty bearers to take responsibility and take significant actions to combat deforestation.

“We also urge duty bearers to accept responsibility by taking significant actions to combat this scourge, such as deforestation, which has the potential to devastate our land,” he advised.

