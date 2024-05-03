The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh, has stated that the power outages, locally known as ‘dumsor’, only happened under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

At the Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra on Friday, May 3, Dr Opoku Prempreh reiterated that the ongoing power crisis are due to efforts to rectify the energy challenges.

“…I told you that when I got to the Ministry we’ve gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘dum siesie’ which is profoundly different from dumsor.”

“Dumsor as inflicted on Ghanaians has only happened as characterised his excellency John Dramani Mahama’s governance. He is the only president on record that for four years that he reigned, for four years that he ruled, for four years that he governed, there was ‘dum dum dum.’ If the non-partisan colleague says that now it is worse, then I don’t know where his realities lie,” he stated.

The Ranking Member on the Government Assurances Committee of Parliament, Oti Bless however said former President Mahama is the only President who took responsibility to fix the dumsor menace before the end of his tenure.

Despite President Akufo-Addo’s declaration of an end to the power crisis, many parts of the country continue to experience inconsistent power supply.

