The Ghana Education Service (GES) has maintained that the reporting date for first-year students is 4th December 2023 as indicated on the Placement form.

This comes after Parliament called on the Minister of Education to consider rescheduling the reopening date to the first week of January instead of Monday, December 4.

A statement by the Parliamentary Service noted that “due to the short notice with its attendant inconvenience to students, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff, the House proposes for the consideration of the Hon. Minister of Education the first week of January 2024 as a more convenient and appropriate time for parents, students and teachers to adequately prepare for academic work.”

However, the Ghana Education Service in a statement dated Saturday, December 2, noted that “It is the expectation of management that schools begin registration and orientation of students from the 4th of December 2023.”

The GES added that per the academic calendar, there would be a Christmas break on the 21st of December 2023 and resume on the 3rd of January to continue academic work till March 5th 2024.

“Management urges all students yet to do their Self-placement to do so as quickly as practicable.

“We appreciate all stakeholders for collaborating and supporting the CSSPS process to this point. We continue to ask for your patience to ensure the academic calendar for SHS is implemented without hitches to get back to the pre-COVID academic calendar.”