In a groundbreaking achievement, St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital (SMSH) in Lapaz, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, has recently recorded a significant milestone by successfully performing its first cardiac procedure, specifically cardiac catheterization, on a Nigerian patient.

The patient had chosen to travel to Ghana to seek medical assistance at this state-of-the-art, fully Ghanaian-owned private hospital.

The medical team at SMSH, led by Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, a renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon, and former Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, demonstrated exceptional expertise in carrying out the intricate medical procedure.

The hospital, commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on September 30, 2023, has swiftly established itself as a hub for comprehensive medical services.

Situated at Abete Link in Lapaz, SMSH offers an array of specialized services, including cardiology consultation, interventional cardiology care, gynaecology, general surgery, neurosurgery, dental care, mental health consultation, and much more.

Since its inception just under a year ago, St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital has rapidly become a fully operational facility, boasting a team of dedicated Ghanaian staff ranging from housekeepers to administrators, nurses, and doctors.

The board of SMSH expressed their joy and pride in the hospital’s achievement. It extended its congratulations to the surgeons, management, and staff for their dedication to duty and the successes achieved since its inception.

Stressing their commitment to professionalism, integrity, customer care, and quality service, the chairman of the board Micheal Banahene affirmed that SMSH would continue to serve its clients with the highest level of care.

He highlighted the hospital’s dedication to maintaining cutting-edge equipment and investing in advanced health technologies to stay at the forefront of healthcare delivery services.

SMSH is not just a hospital; it is a multidisciplinary, ultramodern facility that prioritizes excellent customer care and comfort. The hospital’s core values underpin every aspect of its operations, ensuring that patients receive not only the best medical treatment but also compassionate and empathetic attention.

The successful cardiac catheterization of the Nigerian patient marks a significant achievement for SMSH, positioning it as a leading healthcare provider in the region. With its comprehensive services, outstanding outpatient care, luxurious inpatient services, and state-of-the-art facilities, St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital is poised to contribute significantly to making Ghana a centre of excellence in medical care in West Africa by 2030.