“Love is not selfish, it always seeks to give rather than receive”.

This profound statement from the Good Book has once again been reiterated through the works and actions of Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, Founder of the H4P Organisation and Lead Pastor of Fire City Chapel.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of the Late Mrs. Christina Anansiwa Hackman, mother of the CEO of the Here For Perfection (H4P) Organisation, a series of events dubbed Celebration Of Love have been held to lend a helping hand to special needs children, caregivers and staff of special schools.

The first chapter of Celebration of Love was a Free Health Screening organised for the special children and caregivers of the Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf in the Greater Accra Region on September, 13th. This was followed by the second chapter – a free Physiotherapy Session, Education and Hearing assessment at The With God Cerebral Palsy Centre – Centre of Abilities, Winneba on 8th November 2023.

For the third chapter, the H4P Organisation marshalled by Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman spread their wings to the Akropong School for the Blind at Akropong in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The H4P Organisation organised a Free Health Screening for Staff, Teachers and Students of the Akropong School for the Blind. The Free Health Screening comprised of Eye screening, dental screening , hearing assessment and ear cleaning, malaria testing and general consultation. there was also the administering of free medication to those who needed drugs. The Health Screening was spearheaded by a team of Ophthalmologist, Dentists and a team of audiologists from the Centre for Hearing and Speech Services, University of Education, Winneba. Students who due to financial challenges and disability setbacks had not sought medical attention for their ailments were appreciative to the H4P Organization for the exercise.

In the true H4P fashion, a donation comprising of bed sheets, cleaning detergents, clothes, medication etc was made to the school clinic. Gifts were also given to the Headmistress, teachers, staff and students of the School.

The H4P (Here for Perfection) Organization for 12 years has lived up to her mandate of bringing dignity to disability. Through various life-transforming projects and events, Persons with disability and stakeholders of the disability community have benefitted immensely from the H4P Organization as it seeks to promote the ability in spite of disability.

Indeed Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman and the H4P Organisation have proven that there is more blessing in giving than receiving.