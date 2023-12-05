The Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union at the University of Ghana have threatened to lay down their tools if management fails to pay their arrears of Interim Market Premium for some staff by December 13.

This association says all efforts, including intervention from the court, to get the university’s management to pay the arrears, which span from 2010 to 2018, have proved futile.

In an interview with Citi News, the National Chairman of the Association, Isaac Donkor, said they are of the firm belief that the strike would compel management to clear the arrears.

“The court ordered that the university should pay the market premium to the staff but we have been battling with them since 2018 and they are still not paying us and we have taken the matter to the National Labour Commission and about three different timelines were given and they missed all the three timelines.”

“For now, we have no other option because our members are chasing us, and we have to listen to them because this money ought to have been paid long ago and the value of that money is already gone and so we have given them up to December 13 to pay us and if nothing is done, we are going to lay down our tools.”