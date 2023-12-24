Labour consultant, Austin Gamey says every government needs to adopt the 24-hour economic policy as part of plans to prudently manage Ghana’s economy.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to implement a 24-hour economy if elected to rejuvenate the Ghanaian economy. This commitment has sparked heated discussions regarding its feasibility.

According to Austin Gamey, the 24-hour economic policy should not only be perceived as a means of revitalizing the struggling economy, but should also be a prerequisite for endorsing any government for office.

“Because of poor management of the economy, we have this galloping unemployment on our hands and I strongly believe that whoever, be it the proponent of the policy, the NPP adopting it, [Hassan] Ayariga and Alan Kyerematen [and other presidential aspirants] must be ready to accept that we must introduce a 24-hour economy in Ghana and anything short of that, the person should not be elected.

“The way the economy has gone into the abyss at the moment, if we don’t introduce a planned and well-thought economy, we cannot catch up because we owe so much.”