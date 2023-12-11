The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has expressed concern over what it believes is the decline in academic freedom in public universities.

GAUA complained about political interference in university governance and overregulation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). The Association thus called for the protection of academic freedom by upholding the legal documents governing universities.

In a statement dated December 11, GAUA criticized government appointees and politicians for exerting undue political influence on university administration without adhering to the laws and policies that govern the establishment of public universities.

GAUA also accused GTEC of disregarding these legal documents, which it says is seen as a violation of academic freedom.

GAUA reacted to the recent directives by GTEC, saying they would negatively impact the conditions of service for non-teaching senior members in public universities.

The association also argued that these directives demonstrated a lack of respect for statutory provisions and called for immediate action to rectify this situation and uphold the rule of law.

The association demanded that GTEC should immediately halt the implementation of its directives on Office Holding Allowances in public universities.

GAUA also claimed that the process was discriminatory, arbitrary, and involved unfair labor practices.

The association stated that this implementation should cease until a suitable framework could be agreed upon by all stakeholders.

The group insisted that if the GTEC directive was not stopped by January 1st, 2024, its members would be compelled to go on strike.

