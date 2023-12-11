A management committee member for Ghana’s National Women’s Football Team (Black Queens), Gifty Oware-Mensah says there is a deliberate approach by all stakeholders as the team aims to ascend to the pinnacle of football in Africa.

Following Ghana’s successful qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Mrs. Oware-Mensah expressed the team’s focus on gradual progress.

Despite Ghana’s absence in the previous edition, they secured a spot in the upcoming competition by defeating Namibia 3-2 on aggregate. The next challenge for the Queens is a 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia in February, with the victor set to face either Morocco or Algeria.

While pleased with the current achievement, Oware-Mensah refrained from diving into discussions about the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) just yet, stating, “We are not crashing all the games together. We are just taking it a step at a time. We have the Zambia game to win, and we play either Algeria or Morocco. Any of them, I think that by the time we play them, we will be ready to win.”

Ghana stands among four West African nations that have successfully qualified to compete in the 2024 AWCON.