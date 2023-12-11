The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is hopeful that the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament will impose punitive measures that align with the crimes committed.

The anti-gay bill, officially known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, is a proposed law that has sparked significant controversy within the country and internationally.

The bill seeks to criminalize same-sex sexual relationships, including oral sex and anal sex, with penalties ranging from five to 10 years in prison.

It also criminalizes the advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, the promotion of same-sex marriage or cohabitation, and the provision of support services to LGBTQ+ individuals.

Additionally, the bill proposes the punishment of individuals or organizations that organize or participate in LGBTQ+ events, provide resources to support LGBTQ+ people, or produce or distribute materials that promote LGBTQ+ rights.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, in a statement signed and issued by its President, Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, on Monday, commended legislators pushing for the passage of the bill and expressed the conference’s hope that the bill will ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values when passed.

“We commend our lawmakers for the effort and time spent on this bill. It is our hope that, when passed into law, it will indeed promote proper human sexual rights and authentic Ghanaian family values, which are under threat from homosexual acts.”

“It is also the hope of the Church that the bill will impose punitive measures that are commensurate with the crimes committed,” it stated.