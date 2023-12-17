The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged the public to disregard reports suggesting that the eleven headteachers who were interdicted for charging one form students unapproved fees had been reinstated.

The headmistress of the Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua was interdicted on December 7 for allegedly selling unauthorized items to Form One students reporting to the school.

Another seven headteachers in senior high schools (SHSs) across the Ashanti Region were also interdicted for the same alleged offence. These seven were interdicted by the Ghana Education Service in separate statements dated December 8, 2023.

The head of the public relations unit at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said the eleven senior high school (SHS) headteachers were interdicted because they blatantly ignored the GES’ directives.

Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, the Ashanti regional chairman of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), on December 12, told Citi News that the interdicted headteachers were expected to appear before a committee, but that did not materialize.

The GES, on Sunday, December 17, on its Facebook page, told the public to disregard any reports that sought to suggest that the interdicted headteachers had been reinstated.

Below is GES’s Facebook post.

Investigations on the interdicted Heads of Senior High Schools are still ongoing.

Kindly disregard any false information of their reinstatement.

Management assures all stakeholders and the public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known to all when completed.