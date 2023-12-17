President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected accusations that he has become a lame-duck president after the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had asserted that the President was losing loyalty from key personalities in the NPP, including MPs, after the vice president became the flagbearer of the party.

But speaking at a meeting with chiefs and residents of Nima in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said he is still in charge of the country until January 7, 2025.

“Speaker Bagbin says I am a lame duck. Well, that is his language. I am still the president of the republic and I will continue to do so until January 7, 2025. And I have no doubt that the power to make decisions and to carry out policies is still firmly in my hands, and I am not going to let it go. So I don’t know what he is talking about when he says I am a lame-duck president. I am not a lame-duck president,” President Akufo-Addo insisted.