The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has denied the sale of the sacred forest used in the hunting of deer during the annual Aboakyire festival to some investors.

Some residents of Winneba in the Effutu constituency in the Central Region took to the streets on Tuesday to register their displeasure over allegations of the sale of the Ramsar site in Winneba to investors for mining purposes.

Speaking to journalists, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament said such claims are untrue and must be disregarded.

He accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the allegations.

“The NDC in my constituency has come out with serious allegations to the effect that government officials, including my office, sat unconcerned and allowed people to buy the sacred forest of Effutu where we go for deer hunting for the mining of lithium and I simply want to say that this allegation is false.”

“In fact, the Minerals Commission two years ago stated the effect that such an application has not even been received by them, not to mention approving a company to mine lithium in that sacred forest, and so I want to put it on record that there is no such thing.”