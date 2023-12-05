Ten individuals, including a woman, have been arrested by the Winneba District Police Command for pelting stones at the police who were preventing them from entering the premises of the Effutu Municipal Assembly during a demonstration.

The residents started a protest on Tuesday against authorities over the alleged sale of a Ramsar site for mining.

The police had earlier warned the angry protesters not to break into the blockade a few meters away from the assembly premises, but the protesters, in an effort to break into the blockade, started pelting stones at the police. The police retaliated by throwing tear gas to disperse the crowd and subsequently arrested ten of them.

About the demonstration

Residents of Effutu took to the streets on Tuesday morning to show their displeasure over allegations of a possible sale of the Ramsar site in Winneba to some investors for the mining of lithium.

The concerned residents, led by Names Kofi Annan, the founder, and owner of Challenging Heights, a non-governmental organization, led the march through the principal streets of Effutu.

The residents, clad in red and black attire, chanted songs to show their displeasure, adding that the sale of the site to Green Metal Resources Limited will prevent the people of Winneba from enjoying the Aboakyire festival since the Ramsar site where they catch the deer is what has been sold to the investors.

According to James Kofi Annan, the leader of the group, they strongly oppose the granting of leases, permits, or any form of concession to Green Metal Resources for mining purposes.

“We are registering our displeasure to the Green Metal Resources or any other company for the sale of the Ramsar site to them. In the year 2007, there were several attempts to carry out mining in the Aboakyire hunting ground. The Caribbean Atlantic Holding Ghana Limited applied to the Minerals Commission for a mining concession, but it was opposed. In 2012 Obotan Resources Limited also did same but was opposed. In 2016 Elite Resources applied but was also turned down.

Just last year Green Metal Resources Limited applied for a concession, but we are surprised that even after they were turned down, they have applied against and have been given the go-ahead. Our traditional councils through a press conference expressed their displeasure against the move but am surprised that some people are pulling strings to let them mine here.” James Kofi Annan said.

He vehemently protested any attempts to mine lithium in the Ramsar site.

“We vehemently protest any attempt to mine lithium in the Ramsar site particularly when we hint for fear from this site. Our forefathers handed over this as our heritage and we will protest with every paint of blood” Kofi Annan noted.

The demonstrators have submitted a petition to the Minerals Commission.

Click here to read the petition by the protesters