Traders at the Kumasi Central Market are in a state of despair after a private developer allegedly seized their trading area, deployed land guards to brutalize their security personnel, and vandalized the roofs of their shops.

The traders, who have been occupying that portion of the central market for over 40 years, are unable to continue their businesses as the private developer is claiming ownership of the land, compelling them to evacuate.

The affected traders are devastated at the prospect of losing their livelihoods. “We have been here for over 40 years,” one trader lamented. “This is the only source of income for our families.”

The traders are urging the government and relevant authorities to intervene and protect their rights. They believe that the private developer is acting illegally and that they should be allowed to continue trading in the market.

The situation is further complicated by the unclear ownership of the land. The traders claim that the land belongs to the Ghana Railways Authority, while the private developer claims to have ownership rights.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has stated that they are investigating the matter to verify the true ownership of the land.

The traders are also frustrated by the lack of transparency in the process. They claim that they were not informed of the court ruling that allegedly granted ownership of the land to the private developer, and they have not been given any opportunity to challenge the ruling.

The traders are pleading with the government to step in and protect their rights. They are calling for an independent investigation into the matter and for the private developer to be held accountable for their actions.